Raptors Defence Impresses, But It Isn't Shown in Power Rankings

The Toronto Raptors are undefeated in the second half of the season so far, taking care of business against the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks in back-to-back games.

Despite the winds, NBA.com writer John Schumann did not move the Raptors up in his latest power rankings. The team is still slotted at No. 12.

"The Raptors remain very much in the hunt for a top-four seed in the East, having taken care of business in Chicago and Milwaukee in their first two games out of the break, despite missing Scottie Barnes (personal reasons) against the Bucks on Sunday," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Raptors have 10 games remaining against those top 10 teams, with four of the 10 coming in the next 11 days. The Thunder and Spurs will make their lone trips to Toronto for a Tuesday-Wednesday back-to-back this week and the Raptors will be at a rest disadvantage against San Antonio."

Raptors Defence Among Best in NBA

Milwaukee Bucks guard Cam Thomas is fouled by Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The only teams in the power rankings that ranked higher than the Raptors were the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.

A big reason behind the Raptors' success has been their defence, and they are now back among the best in the NBA.

"The Raptors are back in the top five on defense, having held their opponent under a point per possession for the 10th and 11th times last week. The Thunder (15) are the only other team with more than eight games of allowing less than a point per possession," Schuhmann wrote.

"Toronto is also in the top five in opponent 3-point percentage (34.4%) for the second straight season. Maybe the Raptors are a little fortunate in that regard, but according to tracking data, the percentage of their opponents’ 3-point attempts that have been wide open (50%) is lower than the league-average rate (52%).

"The Bulls and Bucks were a combined 21-for-72 (29%) from deep against them last week, but the Raptors also forced 42 turnovers over the two games. Toronto ranks fourth in opponent turnover rate (16.0 per 100 possessions), having seen the league’s fourth biggest jump from last season."

The Raptors will put their defence to the test when they take on the Thunder and Spurs in a back-to-back at home.