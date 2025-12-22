Raptors forming bad pattern after Nets loss

The Toronto Raptors are going home disappointed after a 96-81 loss against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

Raptors forward Jamison Battle dunked the ball to give the Raptors a one-point lead with 9:37 left to go in the game. From that moment on, the Raptors were outscored 24-8 as they fell apart down the stretch. The Nets went on a 10-0 run, and that gave them the lead for good.

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets | John Jones-Imagn Images

Raptors can't produce in fourth quarter again

For the second game in a row, the Raptors had a chance to win but failed to have enough energy in the final 12 minutes. After having two games tip off in less than 24 hours, the Raptors ran out of gas.

Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl, who sat out in the game against the Boston Celtics with a back injury, only played in seven minutes due to stiffness. Once again, the team could have really benefited from his services in the game.

Brandon Ingram led all Raptors in scoring with 19 points, while Immanuel Quickley bounced back from his 1-of-12 shooting performance against the Celtics with a 17-point, 10-assist double-double.

Quickley still struggled from the field, making just 5 of his 16 shots, but it was still better than the previous night. Scottie Barnes continued to struggle as he only managed to score six points on 3-of-10 shooting from the floor.

For the Nets, Michael Porter Jr. led all scorers in the game with 24 points. He also grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the team and come up with a double-double. Noah Clowney had 19 points of his own, while rookie Egor Demin had 16 points and Nic Claxton posted 12.

It's a tough loss for the Raptors, who felt strong after winning two games in a row, but have now leveled up since the end of the NBA Cup. The team feels like it takes two steps forward and then three steps back right after. That is not the type of progress they want to be seeing at this point in the season.

The Raptors will play one more game before celebrating Christmas when they take their talents to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat. Tip-off is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Kaseya Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

