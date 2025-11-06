Where does Raptors' Scottie Barnes end up in 2021 NBA redraft?
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is in his fifth season after the team made him the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Barnes' draft class is considered to be one of the best in recent memory and the Raptors forward is a big reason why. Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale conducted a recent redraft exercise where Barnes remained the No. 4 overall pick going to the Raptors.
"Figuring out where to slot Scottie Barnes is no easier nearly a half-decade later. The tools are tantalizing—at both ends of the floor. The efficiency, by and large, leaves much to be desired," Favale wrote.
"Spiffier shooting splits this season help assuage concern. More importantly, he's baking in more play-finishing rather than over-indulging on self-created looks.
"The shift hasn't hurt his counting-stats potential. He's averaging 20 points and five assists and looks very much like someone who can one day get to 25 and seven, respectively, while operating within the flow of a larger ecosystem.
"Sticking him any higher doesn't fly given the track record of everyone in front of him. If his current performance becomes the new normal, his ability to blow up defensive possessions when away from the ball could vault him into the No. 1 conversation."
Barnes sticks with Raptors in redraft
Barnes is still in Toronto after an All-Star appearance in 2024, but he is the only player in the top four that stayed with his original team. Evan Mobley, who went third to the Cleveland Cavaliers, went No. 1 to the Detroit Pistons, while Cade Cunningam went No. 2 to the Houston Rockets followed by Alperen Sengun.
The best part about Barnes' game is that he is still growing and his head coach Darko Rajakovic believes he can reach new heights.
“The league is in trouble then, I think,” Rajakovic said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.
“He's such a player that he plays with so much force on both ends of floor. He's a good rim finisher … he can handle the ball. He is 23, 24, (Barnes turned 24 in August), whatever he's right now, he's not even close to being where he's going to be in four or five years from now. That kid is just improving so much and adding so much to his game and … things are going to click and he’s going to be a big-time player.”
Barnes' hype will only grow as he becomes more mature and if he can continue to coexist with Brandon Ingram, he can bring success to the Raptors that they haven't had since the Kyle Lowry era.