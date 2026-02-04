How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Raptors, Injury Report, Preview

The Toronto Raptors are playing their final game of the season before the trade deadline as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors are fresh off a win against the Utah Jazz at home, and they will look to continue their victorious ways as their homestand continues. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Wednesday, February 4

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Timberwolves vs. Raptors on?

Timberwolves vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Timberwolves vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Timberwolves injury report

• PF Julius Randle (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)

• SG Terrence Shannon Jr. (OUT - foot)

• SG Anthony Edwards (QUESTIONABLE - elbow)

Raptors injury report

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle passes the ball away from Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Timberwolves vs. Raptors preview

The Wolves and Raptors are meeting for the first time this season, and it comes at an interesting time in the schedule. With less than 48 hours until the trade deadline, the Wolves and Raptors are both buyers looking to make some moves. There is a chance that these moves could impact who is available and who is not ahead of the game.

The Wolves have already made some moves ahead of the deadline, trading Mike Conley Jr. to the Chicago Bulls in a salary dump and swapping first-round picks with the Detroit Pistons. There is reason to believe that the Wolves did this in order to open up a roster spot and shed some salary ahead of the deadline. The Wolves are viewed as one of the leading candidates for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. So things could get very interesting in the hours leading up to the game.

If the Wolves end up making a trade for Antetokounmpo or anyone else, there will be some limitations in terms of the lineup. With Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards already dealing with injuries, the Raptors have to take advantage of the opportunity in hopes of getting another win to help them in the standings.

