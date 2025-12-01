Raptors skid continues in blowout vs. Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are disappointed after losing to the New York Knicks 116-94 on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Raptors came into the game after losing last night to the Charlotte Hornets, but were unable to get another winning streak started. The Raptors struggled from the jump, trailing by double digits early in the first quarter, and struggled to catch up all night long.

After giving up 41 points in the first quarter, the Raptors were trying to catch up but never were able to take a lead.

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili drives to the basket in the second quarter against the New York Knicks. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Raptors struggle for second game in a row

Immanuel Quickley led the way with 19 points for the Raptors, while Scottie Barnes added 18 points of his own. Brandon Ingram added 14 while rookie Collin Murray-Boyles joined them in double figures with 11.

Karl-Anthony Towns had more points than anyone in the game with 22 points while Josh Hart had 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Jalen Brunson dropped 18 points, while Miles McBride and Mikal Bridges had 14 points apiece.

As a team, the Raptors committed 18 turnovers, making it difficult for them to get much rhythm on offence. They also struggled to crash the glass, only grabbing 40 rebounds during the game against the Knicks.

The Knicks out-rebounded the Raptors 61-40, establishing their dominance early in the game and flexing their muscles on Toronto. It was clear the Raptors were at a disadvantage because RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl were out with injuries.

Barrett missed his third straight game with a knee sprain while Poeltl was sitting the second night of a back-to-back as he continues to get re-acclimated with his back injury he suffered earlier in the season. Both should be back soon, with Poeltl more likely to come back for the team's next game.

It's been a rough road trip for the Raptors, but they will be back home to have a chance to get back on track. It's very common for even the best of teams to go through struggles throughout a season.

It may have gotten to a point to where the Raptors felt rich after winning nine games in a row, but these losses will allow the team to grow and learn from their mistakes.

The Raptors return home for a 5-game stretch beginning Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

