Raptors get Ja Morant in trade idea with Grizzlies

The Toronto Raptors are one of the teams linked to Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and trade rumors.

That's why CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn suggested a trade that would send Morant and Australian centre Jock Landale to the Raptors for Immanuel Quickley, Ochai Agbaji, and Gradey Dick.

"All right, let's take a blockbuster swing. Is Morant an ideal fit in Toronto? Probably not. The Raptors can protect him defensively, but his iffy shooting could cause problems next to Scottie Barnes with Jakob Poeltl at center. Still, Toronto needs a talent infusion if it plans to seriously compete in the Eastern Conference. If Morant ever becomes his old self again, he'd give the Raptors someone with the sort of All-NBA ceiling they currently lack," Quinn wrote.

"Would Memphis want Quickley? That's hard to say. There's no deal if not. But Quickley is slightly cheaper than Morant at least, and he's a much easier fit on most teams since he both shoots and defends. Getting a look at two younger prospects in Agbaji and Dick could be worthwhile for a team that develops players extremely well. It's not exactly a haul, but Trae Young was just cap dumped. It's hard to imagine Morant doing much better."

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant shoots during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Morant linked in trade idea to Raptors

The Raptors would be rolling the dice with Morant, but it would give the team another playmaker in the backcourt that could change the game for the Raptors.

The team has been linked to shopping Ochai Agbaji because he is an expiring contract and will become a free agent this summer. Quickley is also someone that has been linked in rumors because he has not performed up to the standard of his 5-year, $175 million contract. Meanwhile, Dick is in his third season and could become a free agent as soon as 2027. So, the Raptors will have to make a decision on his future at some point very soon.

All three of those players are tradable for the Raptors. The main question is whether the Grizzlies would want to pull the trigger on this deal. Morant's trade value is sinking by the day, and this might be the best possible package they can get. Quickley would be a risk for the Grizzlies because of his long contract, but the team might not be able to get very many players better than him in any potential trade involving Morant.

If the Raptors get a bit lucky, they might be able to pull this deal off. It may not make them title contenders right away, but it will elevate their ceiling and make them one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference without much drawback.

