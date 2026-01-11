Raptors' Ochai Agbaji bracing for trade deadline

Toronto Raptors forward Ochai Agbaji is one of the players that could be dealt ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Agbaji, 25, is averaging 4.2 points per game so far this season for the Raptors and is set to hit free agency this summer. His expiring contract makes him a potential candidate for a trade and when he didn't suit up despite multiple injuries in the Raptors' most recent loss against the Boston Celtics, the rumors began to ramp up.

“It's obviously been tough. Some guys are trying to fall into that role and find their rhythm too,” Agbaji told Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “… We kind of see that and everyone in the room sees that too, and how valuable we are to the team and what we can bring to the team, so it's just a matter of knowing your role and trying to be the best at it.

“(But) I feel like our bench – our total team – yes, we play our good basketball, but I feel like there's so much more to us, individually and as a team collectively, that we just haven't shown in one game or over a span of, like, a week, or anything like that.”

Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji shoots the ball against the Brooklyn Nets. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Agbaji could be traded this season

The Raptors want to get some value out of Agbaji before he likely walks in free agency, so that is why a trade could be looming for the former Kansas Jayhawk.

“That chaos is going to be here every year,” Agbaji said via Grange. “Trade talks, whatever it is around this time that chaos happens, but really I’m just trying to stay focused on my craft, staying focused on trying to get better … just trying to make those improvements game by game.

“At the end of the day, it's sort of out of your control, what you can say and do about that,” he said. “There's that business aspect that's part of this profession, that we're all aware of, that's how it is. Everyone knows it's going to be weird or different around this time when moves are being made, if changes are being made at all.”

Agbaji and the Raptors are back in action against the Philadelphia 76ers at 6 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

