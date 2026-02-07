Raptors Get Surprising Trade Deadline Grade

The Toronto Raptors are focused on the second half of the season after doing very little at the trade deadline.

The Raptors were smothered in rumors, specifically with Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis. But it didn't work out in their favour. Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz graded all 30 teams at the trade deadline and gave the Raptors a "C-" for their efforts.

"The Chris Paul era in Toronto was glorious, wasn't it? Very reminiscent of Carmelo Anthony's time with the Atlanta Hawks," Swartz wrote.

"Paul was traded to the Raptors and then waived in a move that cleared salary with Toronto sending out Ochai Agbaji. The Raptors would later add Trayce Jackson-Davis from the Golden State Warriors for a 2026 second-round pick. The 25-year-old started 54 games for the Warriors the past three seasons and gives Toronto some added depth at center.

"We really didn't expect the Raptors to take any massive swings at the deadline after acquiring Brandon Ingram a year ago, although Toronto could have done a little more in order to ensure a top-6 seed in the East."

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram passes against Chicago Bulls forward guard Isaac Okoro. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors Earn Mediocre Trade Deadline Grade

Other teams in the Eastern Conference made moves to help their chances of competing in the playoffs. The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired James Harden, Keyon Ellis, and Dennis Schroeder, while the Boston Celtics beefed up their frontcourt by trading for Nikola Vucevic.

The Raptors had a chance to respond with a trade of their own, but when the Sabonis talks came to an end, the team settled on sending Agbaji to the Nets and bringing in Jackson-Davis from the Warriors.

There's no guarantee that the Raptors would have been immediately better had they traded for Sabonis or Anthony Davis, but it would have given them a higher ceiling. That's why Swartz gave them a poor grade. That being said, the continuity the Raptors roster has going into the second half of the season will be beneficial for them in the long run. It could be what makes the difference between them being in the top four, top six or in the Play-In Tournament.

In the meantime, the Raptors will return to the court tomorrow to take on Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet One or stream it on NBA League Pass.

