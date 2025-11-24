Raptors getting big boost from unlikely source

The Toronto Raptors are winners of seven straight games, which is a sign of the team as a collective performing well.

The starters are shining, but the bench is also making its mark, including shooting guard Ja'Kobe Walter, who is coming off of a season-high 16 points in a win against the Brooklyn Nets. Walter spoke with Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange about his recent improvements.

“It's always a good day when you're making shots,” Walter said via Grange. “It just comes with confidence and trust in your work.”

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter brings the ball up the floor against the Brooklyn Nets. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Walter making impact for Raptors

Walter's season-high couldn't have come at a better time as RJ Barrett suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of the game and did not return. Someone will have to step up for Barrett if he is out for any period of time and Walter could be that player.

So far this season, Walter is only averaging 4.4 points per game, but the Raptors could see him getting closer to his rookie average of 8.6 points per game and beyond very soon. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic is recognizing the work that Walter is putting in.

“He put an extremely huge amount of work over the course of summer and pre-season, and he's the guy that usually weekly, he's one of the guys taking the most shots in our gym," Rajakovic said of Walter via Grange.

“So, he's really committed to develop in that part of his game. And seeing him being confident out there and taking good shots, not forcing anything that was ... really helpful. For a young player that wants to prove himself, it's very important to take good shots. I thought that he did really good job tonight.”

Walter didn't crack double digits in scoring in his first 11 contests for the Raptors this season, but things are picking up in his last three, where he is averaging 10 points per game. That's showing a sign that his shots are falling and his hard work is paying off.

The good news about Walter's development is that he still has room for growth and he will need to get better for the Raptors if they want to remain one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Walter and the Raptors are back in action when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.