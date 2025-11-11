Raptors injury report has new entries before Nets game

The Toronto Raptors could be without a pair of players as they face off against the Brooklyn Nets for the third game of their road trip.

Backup centre Sandro Mamukelashvili is questionable with a neck injury while forward Ochai Agbaji is out due to back spasms, according to Sportsnet reporter Blake Murphy.

Mamukelashvili questionable vs. Nets

Mamu has been a strong player off the bench so far this season for the Raptors. The Georgian big man is averaging nine points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 10 appearances for the Raptors.

Mamukelashvili has scored in double figures in five of his last six games, proving to be a force on offence. If he were to miss the game against the Nets, the team would have to cover for him with players like Collin Murray-Boyles and Jamison Battle.

“Sandro is a good rebounder, a good offensive rebounder,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said via Global News. “He’s just getting more comfortable. It was a step in the right direction.”

Agbaji out vs. Nets

Agbaji will miss his second game of the season as he deals with back spasms. He also missed the team's win against the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 7, where the Raptors grabbed another victory in the NBA Cup.

Agbaji has not scored more than five points in any game this season, which is a sign that he is regressing on the offensive end. The Raptors hope he can contribute more when he comes back to the team.

Agbaji's loss puts him in a tough spot, especially because he likes to be seen as reliable.

“I want to be a guy that coach can rely on whenever, whether [it’s] being put in different spots to guard the best player or being a consistent shooter,” Agbaji told Sharp Magazine last month.

“For me, I always point to my work ethic. It’s what has gotten me to this point, and also [what] will carry me through and allow me to continue to be successful at this level. No matter what your specialty is as a player, you have to be consistent at it. […] Even on your most fatigued days, it’s about still putting that work in and feeling good about it. I want to feel good internally about what I’m doing behind the scenes when no one is watching. That’s kind of how I roll.”

