Raptors may have trade answer for backup centre with Suns

The Toronto Raptors have been looking for a backup centre to complement Jakob Poeltl and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

With Poeltl in and out of the lineup with a back injury and the Raptors hoping to add some size, the team has been placed in trade rumors with other teams for big men that may not be in the best fit currently. HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto is reporting that the Raptors and Phoenix Suns are in discussions for a trade involving seven-footer Nick Richards.

"The Toronto Raptors have explored the trade market in search of a backup center upgrade and are also looking to duck below the luxury tax, league sources told HoopsHype. Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards is among the centers on the trade market that Toronto has expressed interest in, sources said," Scotto wrote.

Suns, Raptors could become trade partners

If the Suns were to make a trade with the Raptors, a potential package in return could be highlighted by Raptors forward Ochai Agbaji, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

"Meanwhile, rival NBA executives have cited Toronto’s Ochai Agbaji as the likely trade candidate to help the Raptors duck below the tax. In fact, there’s been exploratory discussions between the Raptors and Suns regarding Agbaji and second-round draft pick compensation for Richards, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote.

Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji shoots the ball during pregame warmups against the Charlotte Hornets. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Agbaji is one of the Raptors that could very well be moved ahead of February's deadline, and his contract could match a number of players around the league in a potential trade.

As for Richards, it wouldn't necessarily be the best player the team could get in return for a Agbaji, a former lottery pick. Richards has fallen out of the rotation in Phoenix, averaging just 9.4 minutes per game. He is only scoring 3.4 points per game, which is the lowest scoring output he has had since the 2021-22 season when he was with the Charlotte Hornets.

A fresh start could be what Richards needs, and the Raptors could provide that. However, it remains to be seen if the team could get a player that is better than Richards. The Raptors will likely scour the market to see which is the best centre available and go from there.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow against the Boston Celtics. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

