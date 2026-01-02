Raptors linked to three prospects in latest mock draft

The Toronto Raptors are going into the new year with a lot of items on their to-do list.

While they are focused on trying to make the playoffs for the first time in four years, there are some people within the front office looking at potential prospects for the draft this summer. Here's a look at Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman's mock draft where he has three prospects going to Toronto.

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Christian Anderson looks to pass against Winthrop during a non-conference men's basketball game | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"After struggling against Texas Tech's first two ranked opponents in Illinois and Purdue, Christian Anderson bounced back to put up 26 points and 11 assists against Arkansas and 27 points and five assists against Duke," Wasserman wrote.

"His college career (and NBA draft stock) may have peaked in December at Madison Square Garden, where he carried the Red Raiders back from a double-digit deficit with potent shotmaking.

"Scouts do worry about his 178-pound frame for a limited athlete, but high-volume three-point shooting, crafty mid-range scoring and consistent playmaking have elevated Anderson into the first-round discussion."

Wasserman has Anderson going No. 19 overall to the Raptors. He is a talented player, but it's hard to imagine the Raptors targeting another point guard in the draft with their first-round pick. The team has taken several guards in the draft recently, including Gradey Dick, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Jamal Shead, so it may not be the best move for the Raptors.

Kylan Boswell, Illinois

"Kylan Boswell has been one of the nation's best pick-and-roll operators so far this season," Wasserman wrote.

"He still doesn't look like a reliable shooter, but he's been threatening enough for a guard who shoots 61.0 percent inside the arc, makes smart decisions and adds a sense of leadership."

The same thing goes for Boswell, who was a late second-round pick for the Raptors. The team might be better off taking a big man or an international prospect that they could stash in Europe or overseas.

Joseph Tugler, Houston

"Joseph Tugler's defensive playmaking rates have reached unique territory. A 13.1 block and 4.8 steal percentage reflect unteachable instincts, and he has the type of body that could allow him to continue making defensive plays at the next level," Wasserman wrote.

"He'll draw consideration from NBA teams that see value and are willing to accept a specialist who'll offer very little offensively."

The Raptors have liked Houston in the past, and Tugler's defense is certainly something that could translate in the NBA. However, the rest of his game needs a lot of work in the G League before he could play NBA minutes.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories