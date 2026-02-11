Raptors Fix Biggest Need in NBA Mock Draft

The Toronto Raptors are improving as a team, but there are still some flaws in how they operate things.

One of the biggest struggles the Raptors have had all season long is their shooting from beyond the three-point line. The Raptors shoot 34.5 per cent from beyond the three-point line, which ranks 24th in the NBA along with the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks. Only the New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, and Portland Trail Blazers make less of their three-point attempts.

That's part of the reason why NBA draft on SI writer Derek Parker pushed Baylor forward Cameron Carr to the Raptors in his latest mock draft.

"The much-improved Raptors grab a breakout wing in Baylor’s Cameron Carr, hoping he can contribute right away," Parker wrote.

"Carr feels tailor-made from a tools perspective to fit into the Raptors core. They’ve seen several seasons worth of gambling on lengthy forwards, and here look to a high-flying wing. He saw two non-factor seasons with Tennessee, but is now one of the top players in the Big 12 averaging 19.6 points on 52% shooting.

"Carr’s NBA case will be built around hitting triples — currently 41% on 5.5 attempts per game — and making highlight-level athletic plays via dunks and blocks. The Raptors could use both of these things as a bottom-five shooting squad with middling rim-protection."

Cameron Carr (@cameroncarr43) finally getting the chance to show the college basketball world who he is has been one of my favorite stories of the year.



His length and grace jump off the screen, he plays with an exciting pace, shoots with confidence, and brings a… pic.twitter.com/vPTcgFYCHM — Matt (@HoopHound5) February 6, 2026

Cameron Carr to the Raptors?

Carr, a sophomore from Eden Prairie, Mn., Is averaging just under 20 points per game so far this season for the Baylor Bears. His three-point abilities will possibly lead him to the first round of the draft, and the Raptors could benefit from his skill in that area.

The Raptors have also shown a liking to the Baylor basketball program after selecting Ja'Kobe Walter with the No. 19 overall pick back in 2024. Walter has a decent-sized role with the Raptors, and the team feels comfortable having him there. The team could benefit from adding a sharpshooter alongside Walter in the second unit, and that's what Carr could become.

He may not be ready in his rookie season, especially if his defense is not up to par, but he has the tools to be a strong shooting guard in the league for many years to come, especially if his shot carries into the NBA.

The NBA Draft is scheduled to take place in June.

