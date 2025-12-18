Raptors showing trade interest in $54 million centre

The Toronto Raptors are now sitting at 16-11 on the season after losing six of their last eight games, and it has become no secret that they could look to make changes ahead of February's trade deadline.

One name that has come up recently as a potential trade target for the Raptors is Dallas Mavericks centre Daniel Gafford. TSN's Josh Lewenberg reported that the Raptors are eyeing Gafford as they look to bring in more centre depth.

"They're not looking to replace Poeltl, but they're looking to bring in some size and depth behind him. The likelihood of them making a move between now and [the trade deadline] is pretty high... The more realistic target could be Daniel Gafford. A player who, I'm told, the Raptors are interested in, they like, and that they've already checked in on," Lewenberg said.

Raptors showing interest in Gafford

Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) celebrates during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Over the summer, Gafford signed a three-year, $54.3 million contract extension to stay in Dallas long-term, but now that the team is beginning to crumble, he could be on the block.

This season, Gafford has averaged 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 61.4 per cent from the field, proving to be a reliable centre. However, the 6-foot-10 big man continues to deal with injuries, already missing 11 of the Mavericks' first 27 games of the season.

Regardless, it is hard to deny that Gafford would make a huge difference for the Raptors.

Just watch Daniel Gafford here. pic.twitter.com/Fv6A5FWm14 — Dereck Lively II Muse (@DL2Muse) December 10, 2025

The Raptors already have the NBA's seventh-ranked defense this season, and adding a versatile big man like Gafford would make them even more dangerous on that end of the floor.

It is no surprise that the Raptors are looking for another true centre to play behind Jakob Poeltl. While Sandro Mamukelashvili has been a very valuable player for Toronto, their second unit would be much more effective if he were able to move to the backup power forward slot, putting him alongside a true centre.

Gafford's price tag at around $18 million per year is expensive for a backup, but if the Raptors believe he is their missing piece, it could be worth the cost to help them compete in a wide-open Eastern Conference.

It is unclear what the Mavericks' asking price for Gafford might be, but with a slew of tradeable draft picks and a few expendable role players, the Raptors could likely add the 27-year-old centre without sacrificing the core of their team.