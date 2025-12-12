Anthony Davis trade proposal could put Raptors in peril

The Toronto Raptors have been mentioned as a team interested in a potential trade for Dallas Mavericks centre Anthony Davis.

ESPN suggested a three-team trade with the Mavericks, Raptors, and Indiana Pacers that would bring Davis and Pacers centre Tony Bradley to Toronto. In return, the Raptors would send Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett, Ochai Agbaji and a 2026 unprotected first-round pick to the Mavericks.

"Toronto has been extremely aggressive over the past four trade deadlines, sending out first-round picks for Thaddeus Young, Poeltl, Kelly Olynyk and Brandon Ingram -- so why not do the same for a true star? It remains to be seen if new GM Bobby Webster will act with the same speed as the departed Masai Ujiri, but Toronto's reported interest in Davis suggests such a deal is possible," ESPN wrote.

"The cleanest way for the Raptors to match Davis' salary is to package Barrett and Poeltl, thereby taking a hit on the wing while improving at the center position."

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis reacts before the game against the Miami Heat. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Raptors could trade for Davis

Considering what it costs for the Mavericks to acquire Davis earlier this year, this is a bargain at best for the Raptors. That doesn't mean it would be a good deal for Toronto, though.

Agbaji is there to match salaries, but trading two starters and this year's first-round pick is a lot for Davis, who has struggled to stay healthy this season. While Davis would be a big upgrade at the centre position, there are some reservations in bringing him to Toronto.

The Raptors have really struggled without Barrett in the lineup, as they don't have that third option on offence. Davis could replace as that third option, but he would also have to do a lot of heavy lifting on the defensive end. At 32 years old, it remains to be seen how much time Davis has left in being an elite big man in the NBA.

The Raptors are on the rise, but a trade like this could see a lot of that potential crumble. If the Raptors wanted to add another center to the team, they may want to acquire someone who will cost a lot less so they can get better value.

In the meantime, the Raptors will return to the court on Monday when they take on Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Kaseya Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

