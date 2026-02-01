How to Watch Jazz vs. Raptors, Injury Report, Preview

The Toronto Raptors are beginning a five-game homestand as they take on the Utah Jazz inside Scotiabank Arena.

The homestand will lead up to the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles in the middle of the month, so the team will not have to travel until Feb. 19. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Sunday, February 1

• Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Jazz vs. Raptors on?

Jazz vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Jazz vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Jazz injury report

• C Walker Kessler (OUT - shoulder)

• SF Georges Niang (OUT - foot)

• SG Elijah Harkless (OUT - hamstring)

• PG Keyonte George (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

• SF Lauri Markkanen (QUESTIONABLE - rest)

• PF Kevin Love (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

• C Jusuf Nurkic (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Raptors injury report

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier keeps the ball away from Toronto Raptors guard A.J. Lawson. | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Jazz vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors have lost two games in a row after falling to the New York Knicks at home and Orlando Magic on the road. They are now looking to get back on track with a win against the Jazz, who have one of the worst records in the Western Conference.

The Raptors are coming into the game relatively healthy, but the Jazz cannot say the same. They have a handful of entries on the injury report and it could affect how they play the game. With so many key players injured, including point guard Keyonte George, the Raptors need to take advantage and find a way to pull out the win.

The Raptors have the chance to take this game and use it to start a run right before the All-Star break. With so few games left until the end of the first half of the season, the Raptors have to take charge and make the most of the opportunity ahead of them by getting a win over the Jazz.

