Five Big Stats From Raptors Win vs. Thunder

The Toronto Raptors are on top after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 103-101.

It's a big win for the Raptors, who handed the defending champions their 10th loss of the season. Here's a look at five numbers to know from the box score in the win.

2 - Assists Scottie Barnes needed for triple-double

Scottie Barnes was not the leading scorer for the Raptors, but he certainly had an impact in the win over the Thunder. He scored 10 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out 8 assists to help the Raptors beat the defending champion Thunder. He continues to prove why he should be considered for the All-Star Game next month.

Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

4 - Raptors current win streak

The Raptors have now won four straight games to close out their road trip which began a week ago on the wrong foot in a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers where they scored just 93 points. While the offense wasn't exceptional against the Thunder, the defense really shined through and continues to be the reason why the team is one of the best in the Eastern Conference.

7 - Largest lead for either team

It was a tight game on each side for the Raptors in the Thunder as neither team led by more than 7 points throughout the game. Ultimately, it was the Raptors who had the lead at the end, and they played their best basketball in the 4th quarter, which is why they leave OKC on a happy flight.

16 - Raptors' steals and blocks

Another stat that points to how strong the defense was for the Raptors came in the steals and blocks category. The Raptors stole the ball 10 times from the Thunder and blocked six shots.

Ja'Kobe Walter was the leading steals getter with three, while Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett each had a pair of steals. Compared to the Thunder who only had five steals and five blocks, this is a stat where the Raptors outperformed their opponent and a big reason why they pulled out the win.

51 - Raptors rebounds

The Raptors also did a great job on the glass, outrebounding the Thunder 51-37. Barnes and Quickley led the Raptors in rebounds with 11 apiece. Every player that suited up for the Raptors had at least three rebounds in the game.

