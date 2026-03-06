RJ Barrett Calls For Change After Raptors Latest Loss

The Toronto Raptors are still struggling to pull out wins against the league's upper echelon of opponents after a 115-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.

The team still has just one win against teams with a winning percentage of .620 or better. That win came against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder back in late January. Raptors forward RJ Barrett spoke about the team fighting to get to where it wants to be.

"Just gotta find a way, man, find a way. It's our job. It's always our job to come in and make those things happen. I think we'll look at the film, but I think when we play these good teams, something has to change," Barrett said postgame.

"I think we're working hard. I think we have good intentions coming from last year this year. Now, being here, this is the part that we gotta figure out. This is the challenge that we gotta overcome. I'm confident that we will, but something's gotta change and we gotta figure something out."

Raptors Need to Fix Problems Before Playoffs

In order to be successful in the postseason, the Raptors will need to find a way to pull out wins against the top teams in the league. They have won three times against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who would be their opponent if the playoffs began today, but they have drastically improved their team after trading for James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Raptors have the bare bones of the operation on lock. Their foundation has been laid out and they have the tools to be a playoff team. What they are lacking is the next step to grow towards becoming a winner.

Part of that has to do with natural growing pains. The Raptors need to go through some trials and tribulations in order to mature as a team and this is part of it. The Raptors weren't expected to go from being a lottery team to a title contender from one season to the other, so this is almost the expectation for the team at this point.

The Raptors started off so hot, but now they are regressing to the mean and cooling off, which isn't reason to panic, but it is reason to monitor and re-assess if needed.

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

