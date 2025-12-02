Raptors painting a target on their back after win streak

The Toronto Raptors have caught attention from around the league after winning 14 of their first 21 games of the season.

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown spoke highly of the Raptors ahead of their most recent game at Madison Square Garden.

“[They’re] extremely athletic. They’re big and have big wings, and they can shoot the ball very well. They really get out in transition and punish you in transition. A lot of guys who can run well. They can score at all three levels, and then defensively, they’re aggressive, they create turnovers which creates points for them in other ways," Brown said h/t Posting and Toasting.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram looks to drive past New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Raptors making an impression around the NBA

The Raptors' winning streak hasn't gone unnoticed around the league. They are playing at a high level and many are taking them seriously as a top contender in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors are currently projected to win 48 games this season, which would put them in line to qualify for the top six, avoiding the Play-In tournament for the postseason. If the Raptors can keep playing at this level, they should be viewed as a threat to any of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors know that doesn't mean a whole lot given the fact that they are still just trying to get their feet wet as a unit in the league, but it should give them some encouragement to know that they are respected highly around the NBA.

The next step for the Raptors is to prove that they can do this for a longer period of time. A nine-game win streak is impressive, but how are the Raptors going to respond after losing two in a row to the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks?

If the Raptors are able to figure things out and get back on their feet quickly, their respect level from around the league will only continue to grow. While it may not be the most important thing to get external validation around the league, it's a sign that tides are beginning to turn in Toronto.

The Raptors will look to snap their losing streak when they face off against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories