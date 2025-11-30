Five questions ahead of Raptors vs. Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are getting back on the court after falling to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime when they take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Raptors may have collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Hornets, but they will have to put that behind them quickly in order to put their best foot forward against the Knicks. To learn more about the Raptors' opponent, we spoke with New York Knicks On SI contributor Jayesh Pagar.

1. What's the biggest difference between the Knicks this season and last?

The offense is on another level. Brunson and Towns have had a full offseason to build chemistry, and it shows. They're scoring more efficiently and creating better shots. Josh Hart has quietly become essential on both ends, doing everything the team needs. The defense isn't quite where it was last year, but the improved offensive flow and ball movement have made them a legitimate contender in the East.

2. The Raptors and Knicks will play each other in the NBA Cup, but this game matters as well. How do you think the Knicks match up with the Raptors?

It's a good matchup for New York. Toronto has talent with Ingram and Barnes leading the way, but they're coming into MSG on a back-to-back after blowing a lead in overtime to Charlotte. The Knicks are rested and have been nearly unbeatable at home. Both teams are missing key players (no OG for New York, no RJ for Toronto) but being rested gives the Knicks a real advantage here.

3. Who is the X-Factor for the Knicks?

Jalen Brunson, and it's not even close. The guy has been on fire. Nine 30-point games already, seven straight with 27+. When the game's on the line, he wants the ball and usually delivers. Toronto's watched him dominate teams all season, and there's no reason to think tonight will be different, especially with them playing their second game in two nights.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

4. If the Knicks were to win the game, what would be the reason why?

They're just deeper and more connected right now. Even with injuries, everyone knows their role. Hart's grabbing rebounds, Brunson's running the offense and Towns is scoring inside and out. The chemistry is real. You can see it in how they move the ball and help each other. At MSG with the crowd behind them, that energy becomes too much for tired opponents.

5. What's your prediction for the game?

Knicks take it, 118-106. Toronto fights hard early, but they run out of gas in the fourth quarter. Brunson gets his 30, Towns finishes with 24 and 12 boards, and New York pulls away down the stretch. The Raptors are good, but asking them to win on the road after overtime the night before? That's tough against this Knicks team at home.