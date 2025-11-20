Raptors' RJ Barrett disrespected in 2019 NBA re-draft

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett is the No. 3 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, but that doesn't automatically make him one of the three best prospects from that year's rookie class.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes conducted a re-draft exercise, where the Raptors forward came in at No. 11.

"RJ Barrett has had a strong enough career on paper to make his slippage a surprise. He's the leader among 2019 selections in total points scored and has been a full-time starter since he debuted with the New York Knicks," Hughes wrote.

"At 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, his counting stats stack up against all but the starriest names in the class.

"That said, volume isn't everything. If you sort the leading scorers in the class, Barrett sits at No. 21 in true shooting percentage. That inefficiency is part of the reason he's only 18th in win shares, which is a cumulative stat that should favor his high minute totals. His minus-1.7 career Box Plus/Minus, 23rd in the class, is further evidence that those on-the-surface numbers have not led to much positive impact."

Toronto Raptors forward/guard RJ Barrett celebrates a made basket in the first half against the Indiana Pacers. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Barrett low in re-draft

The 10 players that ranked higher than Barrett were Darius Garland, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Tyler Herro, Coby White, Lu Dort, P.J. Washington, Cam Johnson, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

While Barrett shouldn't be No. 1, it's hard to imagine 10 players being better than him when he leads the draft class in scoring. Former All-Stars in Garland, Morant and Williamson have staked their claim ahead of Barrett and Dort has been a starter for an NBA champion, but the others are questionable fits ahead of the Raptors forward.

There's an argument to be made that Barrett belongs fifth or sixth in this order, especially given his improvement in the passing game.

"Let's close by noting that while Barrett hasn't established himself as a consistent shooter, he's added layers to his playmaking game. Last year's 5.4 assists per contest were a career high, and they added real value to the lefty's strength as a driver," Hughes wrote.

If Barrett is more consistent, he could climb lists like these in the future, but he is contributing to winning basketball in Toronto and that alone speaks for itself.

Barrett and the Raptors are back in action for their third NBA Cup game against the Washington Wizards tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET.