Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili is already following his New Year's resolution

The Toronto Raptors are starting the new year right after beating the Atlanta Hawks at home inside the Scotiabank Arena.

One player who looked like a new man in the new year is centre Sandro Mamukelashvili, who had one of the best games in his career against the Raptors. Mamukelashvili really scored 13 points while grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out eight assists in the win. He was two assists shy of recording his first career triple-double.

Mamukelashvili spoke about how he prepared for the game and what he hopes to accomplish moving forward.

“I am very hard on myself because I really want to win, and I want to be a player that helps the team win. So (losing to the Nuggets) was definitely tough, especially going into the new year. But I was kind of telling myself I was going to leave that in 2025," Mamukelashvili said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Mamukelashvili coming into new year with fresh perspective

It's very normal to be hard on oneself, especially during a contract year, which Mamukelashvili is currently dealing with as a 2026 free agent. He is focused on getting the most value in his next contract. But if he continues to play like he has for the Raptors this season, he will accomplish just that.

So far this season, Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Raptors, both of which are career highs. He is stepping up for the Raptors with Jakob Poeltl on the sidelines with a back injury, even though he isn't the most traditional centre the NBA has seen.

Whether he plays at the four or five, Mamukelashvili is making an impact for the Raptors one way or another. His ability to distribute the ball is certainly something that he's working on, and if he's able to continue building that part of his game, he will be a huge part of the Raptors' success.

Mamukelashvili won't flirt with a triple-double every game, but the fact that he has the ability to do that makes him a threat for opposing teams when looking at the scouting report.

Mamukelashvili and the Raptors will face off against the Hawks in a rematch to finish off a five-game homestand. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

