Raptors' Scottie Barnes earns comparison to former MVP

The Toronto Raptors are surprisingly one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning nine of their last 10 games to improve to 10-5 on the season. Led by a well-rounded starting lineup of Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, and Jakob Poeltl, the Raptors have the pieces to make some legitimate noise in the Eastern Conference.

Most notably, Scottie Barnes is making a case to be an All-Star for the second time in his career, averaging 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game, and even drew a hefty comparison amid Toronto's recent success. Former NBA champion and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins was recently showing the Raptors some love when he compared Barnes to Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Brandon Ingram, he’s playing out of his mind right now. Scottie Barnes is a baby Giannis the way he’s able to affect the game all across the board," Perkins said on NBA Today. "They’re getting production from everybody. Quickley is finally starting to play some good basketball."

While any comparison to Antetokounmpo, who has cemented himself as an all-time great, seems far-fetched, Barnes' versatility certainly garners the "baby Giannis" title.

Scottie "Baby Giannis" Barnes

Barnes, a 6-foot-7 forward, is not only cementing himself as one of the premier defenders in the league, but his offensive impact has been just as important. Not many players in the NBA can impact the game at an All-Star level on both sides of the ball, but Barnes is one of the elite few.

Barnes has made his case to, at least, make an All-Defensive team this season, but he could have his eyes set on All-NBA at this rate. Of course, this "baby Giannis" title should not raise his expectations, as nobody should view him as a Giannis-level superstar, but the 24-year-old undoubtedly has a very bright future ahead of him.

Barnes' impact is getting some much-earned respect around the league, and his defense, especially, has turned some heads.

"One key to the Raptors’ encouraging start has been Barnes’ ability to be a malleable defensive piece who fits in almost any role, whether it’s guarding perimeter ballhandlers as a small forward or protecting the rim as a small-ball center," The Athletic's John Hollinger noted about Barnes. "...At 24, he’s having his best pro season and could end up dragging a shoulder-shrug of a roster into the playoffs with him."

With a long season ahead of him, fans certainly want to see Barnes keep up this level of play. Barnes has consistently been this impactful over the past few years, but it is amplified now with Toronto's recent success. While a comparison to Antetokounmpo might be too generous, it is not very far off.