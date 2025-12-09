Raptors linked to $364 million star in trade rumors

Despite losing five of their last six games, the Toronto Raptors have already exceeded their season expectations. With a 15-10 record through 25 games, the Raptors sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, but do they have what it takes to be a legitimate contender?

The Raptors might be a blockbuster trade away from being taken seriously in the East, and a new star was recently linked to the team up North.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Raptors are among three Eastern Conference teams that are expected to be potential trade suitors for Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis.

"The Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors are expected to be suitors for Davis, league sources told ESPN," Charania wrote.

Raptors' interest in Anthony Davis

Dec 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Davis, 32, is averaging 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game this season, but has already dealt with a couple of injuries, and the Mavericks are struggling. As Dallas sits at just 9-16, and still without star point guard Kyrie Irving, they are expected to shop the ten-time All-Star big man, and the Raptors could reap the benefits.

"The Pistons (19-5), Raptors (15-10) and Hawks (14-11) represent high-level threats in their conference and are having seasons that give hope that a player like Davis -- a 10-time All-Star who has spent his entire career in the Western Conference -- can elevate them into a viable championship-quality team," Charania wrote.

Acquiring Davis would certainly make the Raptors an intriguing contender in the East, depending on what they would have to give up to get him.

Anthony Davis DRILLS the jumper over multiple defenders 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EwUmKVCN9A — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 7, 2025

A trade for Davis would be very tricky financially and would likely need a third team to play facilitator, but there is no reason for the Raptors not to explore that possibility if they are serious about contending as soon as possible.

Most notably, a frontcourt of Scottie Barnes and Anthony Davis would arguably be the best defensive tandem in the NBA, and mixing in offensive-minded players like Brandon Ingram would make that hypothetical Toronto lineup very dangerous.

Adding Davis would be very reminiscent of when the Raptors took a chance on Kawhi Leonard, who also had lingering injury problems, yet he led them to their first championship in franchise history. Of course, it is hard to compare this version of Davis to Leonard's prime, but this type of risk could be exactly what the Raptors need.