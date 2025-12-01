Raptors take fall in NBA power rankings after two-game losing streak

The Toronto Raptors are eating some humble pie after back-to-back losses that ended a nine-game winning streak.

The Raptors are still viewed as one of the best teams in the league, but their spot in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings has taken a hit. The team is at No. 11 after clocking in at No. 9 last week, resulting in a two-step drop.

"The Raptors are going to the Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinals for the first time, but after winning nine straight games, they lost both ends of their weekend back-to-back," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Raptors’ weekend back-to-back was the start of their only stretch of five games in seven days, which includes a second game (a chance for revenge) against the Hornets. Their game against the Blazers on Tuesday is the start of a five-game homestand."

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives past New York Knicks guard Josh Hart. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Raptors take step back in NBA power rankings

The teams ahead of the Raptors in the power rankings are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

It isn't a coincidence that the Raptors started losing and playing closer games when RJ Barrett left the lineup with a knee sprain. The Raptors are averaging just 103 points in the 4 games that he's missed, well below their season average of 117.6.

"The Raptors have been without RJ Barrett for the last four games (the first games that any of their perimeter starters have missed), and they were also without Jakob Poeltl in New York on Sunday, because he hasn’t played in both games of a back-to-back since Week 2. They started Scottie Barnes at center, had their worst rebounding game since October, and are now 0-5 when they’ve grabbed less than 45% of available boards. They’re 3-3 without Poeltl," Schuhmann wrote.

"Before his absence, the Raptors were slightly better offensively with Barrett off the floor. But the four games without him have been their worst offensive stretch (102.7 points scored per 100 possessions). Of the five Raptors with at least 25 field goal attempts over the four games, only Scottie Barnes (57.8%) has an effective field goal percentage over 50%."

Barrett will be re-evaluated this week and could have a chance to return during the team's homestand. The Raptors are back in action this week with four games at home facing off against the Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, and Boston Celtics.