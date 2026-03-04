Raptors Go Cold Late in Loss to Jalen Brunson, Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are waking up disappointed after a 111-95 loss against the New York Knicks inside Scotiabank Arena.

While the Raptors kept pace with the Knicks in the first quarter, New York took a lead in the second and never gave it up. While the Raptors came close in the third quarter, cutting the game to just a two-point deficit. The Knicks went on a 9-2 run in the middle of the frame that pushed them ahead.

With 5:50 left to go in the fourth quarter, the Raptors trailed by just two points, but the Knicks went on a 16-2 run to end the game as Toronto's offence went silent when clutch time came into play.

Raptors Fall Flat in Finish vs. Knicks

Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes dribbles against the New York Knicks. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Brandon Ingram led the Raptors in scoring with 31 points on 11 of 20 shooting. RJ Barrett also had a strong night with 20 points on 9 of 13 shooting. Scottie Barnes added 14 of his own, while Immanuel Quickley had a double-double with 13 points and 12 assists.

For the Knicks, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson had a double-double with 26 points and 10 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns also did the same with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Former Raptors forward OG Anunoby had 15 points, while Josh Hart and Landry Shamet had 12 apiece. Mikal Bridges has joined his teammates in double figures with 11 points.

The win marked the Knicks' 12th consecutive victory against the Raptors, flexing their muscles against their division rival. The Raptors are simply the little brother for the Knicks at this point, and it is troublesome knowing that there is a chance the two teams meet in the first round of the playoffs.

Simply put, the Knicks have had the Raptors' number for the last several seasons, and Toronto is just a bad matchup for New York at this point. While the Raptors were close, the final few minutes of the game definitely are a sign of concern, and the team needs to figure out how to fix it.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow when they take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside the Target Center. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

