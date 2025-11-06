Raptors thankful Scottie Barnes injury isn't serious
The Toronto Raptors are breathing a sigh of relief after Scottie Barnes' X-rays came back negative on his thumb against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Barnes exited the game in the second quarter against the Bucks, favoring his hand, but he was able to return after a quick X-ray determined he was good to go. Raptors centre Sandro Mamukelashvili described his feelings when Barnes checked out of the game and explained why the All-Star forward is so important to the team.
“I didn’t know what happened,” Mamukelashvili said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “But he’s our leader … especially when you play a guy like Giannis, you need somebody who never backs down from a challenge. He screams, he flexes, he has that energy.
“A lot of times when you have stars, they only think about themselves, but I feel like he’s so focussed on the team and getting everybody in the right spot … he was like ‘shoot the ball’ and then I made a three and he was super happy for me. I’m really glad nothing was wrong with him.”
Barnes is huge for Raptors success
Barnes is off to a great start for the Raptors this season. In eight games, Barnes is averaging 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, showing up for the Raptors in more ways than one.
If he continues scoring at this rate, he will achieve a career-high in points per game. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic believes Barnes will continue along an upward trajectory for a while.
“The league is in trouble then, I think,” Rajakovic said via Grange.
“He's such a player that he plays with so much force on both ends of floor. He's a good rim finisher … he can handle the ball. He is 23, 24, (Barnes turned 24 in August), whatever he's right now, he's not even close to being where he's going to be in four or five years from now. That kid is just improving so much and adding so much to his game and … things are going to click and he’s going to be a big-time player.”
As long as Barnes stays healthy, he is going to be a big part of the Raptors success for this season and beyond as he continues to embark on the first campaign of his five-year contract worth a whopping $225 million.