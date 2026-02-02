Raptors Trade Deadline FAQ: Picks, Cap Space, Exceptions

The Toronto Raptors are getting ready for the trade deadline, which offers an opportunity to get better going into the home stretch of the regular season.

The Raptors hold a lot of cards at this year's trade deadline and might become one of the more intriguing buyers in the league. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the trade deadline.

NBA Trade Deadline Details

The NBA Trade Deadline is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. All 30 teams are fielding phone calls this week, making it a mad dash to see who ends up on top.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett defends. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors Draft Picks

The Raptors have a first-round pick in each of the next seven years that they can trade. They also have a 2026 second-round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers without protections. They own their second-round pick for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and 2032. Their 2031 second-round pick was traded as part of the deal that brought Brandon Ingram to the Raptors from the New Orleans Pelicans last trade deadline.

Raptors Cap Space

With just days away from the trade deadline, the Raptors have $188.6 million on the payroll. They are $33.9 million over the salary cap and just under $1 million over the luxury tax. The team is $716,660 away from the first apron and just over $12.5 million away from the second apron. This means the Raptors can spend more if they wanted to acquire a bigger contract, but there is reason to believe the team will look to duck the luxury tax and avoid those penalties.

Raptors Exceptions

Sportsnet contributor Blake Murphy explains the Raptors' potential to use the mid-level exception, which is the lone tool at their disposal in terms of contract exceptions.

"In the new CBA, a team that doesn’t use its mid-level or bi-annual exceptions to sign a player can use them as a trade exception. Currently, the Raptors' proximity to the apron makes using this tool unlikely, but I’m mentioning it because it’s possible the Raptors make multiple deals (thus opening up flexibility in structuring the trades) and in case it’s relevant on the buyout or two-way conversion market. A note that exceptions can’t be combined with player salaries for salary matching," Murphy wrote.

Raptors Trade Deadline Preview

The Raptors have a lot of cards when it comes to the trade deadline if they are given the go-ahead from the front office, and a team is willing to tango with Toronto. A big deal could take place, likely with Sacramento Kings centre Domantas Sabonis. That would solve their big man issues, and it would give the Raptors a chance to be competitive this season. However, that appears less likely given the team's current financial situation.

It is more likely that the Raptors seek out smaller deals to get under the tax, likely sending Ochai Agbaji on his expiring contract to a team in need of a wing. The Raptors could acquire a player making slightly less money that could help them in the three-point department and/or at the centre position.

