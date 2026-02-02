Tracking the Latest Raptors NBA Trade Deadline Rumors

The Toronto Raptors are a team to watch going into the trade deadline, and they could shake things up in the organization and in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The team is in need of adding some three-point shooting help as well as some size, given the fact that Jakob Poeltl has been out with a back injury for most of the season.

Here's a look at the latest trade rumors over the course of the week.

2/2 - Raptors looking to duck the tax

The Raptors are hoping to shed some salary this trade deadline, and it could result in them making a small deal.

"The key number in the table is the $967,000 the Raptors sit above the luxury tax. Barring a much larger trade for a star, they’ll almost certainly make a trade to duck beneath the tax," Sportsnet contributor Blake Murphy wrote.

"... For Toronto, that could mean sending out Ochai Agbaji for a cheaper player, ideally at a position of greater need. (There are a number of unsexy but useful bigs making $5 million or less, if their teams are interested in an Agbaji flier on the wing for the rest of the season.) They could also send out a smaller contract (Mogbo, Garrett Temple) and replace the player with a rest-of-season contract that will carry less of a cap hit. Or they could just make sure that any larger trade brings back a bit less money than it sends out."

2/2 - Raptors still in on Domantas Sabonis

The Raptors could take a big swing and trade for Sacramento Kings centre Domantas Sabonis, who is the best player on one of the worst teams in the league.

"The Raptors no longer have interest in emptying their roster for Davis, sources said. However, Sabonis' name keeps coming up in conjunction with Toronto around the league. Throughout this year's trade cycle, the Raptors keep coming up as a team in the mix to make a big splash, much like they did last season when they traded for Brandon Ingram," Clutch Points reporter Brett Siegel wrote.

2/2 - Raptors keeping an eye on younger centres

The Raptors know they need a centre, so if they don't get Sabonis, they might try and acquire a younger centre.

"Other than pursuing a star big man, the Raptors have also been exploring the possibility of dipping below the tax by trading Ochai Agbaji for a low-salary frontcourt talent. Yves Missi and Goga Bitadze are two names league sources have linked Toronto to leading up to the deadline. A package of Agbaji and an unprotected first would likely be accepted by the New Orleans Pelicans for Missi. Many teams have been offering multiple second-round picks for the Pelicans' big man," Siegel wrote.

This story will be updated with rumors as the week progresses.

