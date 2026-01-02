Raptors trade makes too much sense not to happen

The Toronto Raptors are just about a month away from the NBA trade deadline on January 5.

The team has some work to do to get under the tax and they also need to add a centre to the mix with Jakob Poeltl out with an injury. Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes the Raptors should make a trade with the Brooklyn Nets swapping Ochai Agbaji for Day'Ron Sharpe.

"Beefing up the paint protection behind Jakob Poeltl, as well as in his absence, is a must for the Toronto Raptors. They're basically loaded with 4s and not-quite-5s, including (the gloriously entertaining) Sandro Mamukelashvili," Favale wrote.

"To be blunt, I'd be all aboard the Anthony Davis train if the Raptors could get off Poeltl's contract in the process. That (currently) registers as too nuclear. The focus instead shifts to modestly priced backup-types who shouldn't complicate Toronto's inevitable quest to skirt the tax.

"... Day'Ron Sharpe is an easier alternative. His defensive disruption, rebounding and general enormity would be great for this group. The Brooklyn Nets also have the flexibility to take Ochai Agbaji, another salary and whatever compensation back to facilitate Toronto slinking beneath the tax."

Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Could Sharpe to Raptors happen?

This trade checks off a lot of boxes for both teams. There's a good chance that this could come up in conversation if the Raptors and Nets were negotiating.

Sharpe is averaging seven points and 5.6 rebounds per game so far this season for the Nets, who are struggling with a 10-20 record. The team has a number of young players to give minutes to, including Sharpe, who is just 24.

Sharpe has six teammates younger than him on the roster, so they are getting priority over him in terms of development, especially with the centre hitting free agency at the end of the season.

Sharpe would be a rental for the Raptors, so they'd get to see how he performs over the second half of the season to determine if he's worth re-signing to a new contract for the 2026-27 campaign. He would give the Raptors what they need, and other players on the roster could fill Agbaji's role as a wing that plays 16.7 minutes per game.

The Raptors are back in action when they take on the Atlanta Hawks at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA Week Pass.

