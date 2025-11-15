Raptors' upcoming schedule gives opportunity to reach top of East

The Toronto Raptors are 7-5 through their first 12 games of the season, but they could have an even better stretch as they close out the month of November.

Here's a look of their games over the next two weeks:

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell defends Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Nov. 15 at Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are 1-11 to start the season and just haven't figured out how to get things going this season. Losing Tyrese Haliburton to injury and Myles Turner in free agency to the Milwaukee Bucks has significantly hurt the team.

Nov. 17 vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets are 4-8 to start the season and the game is the first for the Raptors after a long road trip. This is another strong chance for the Raptors to pull out a win.

Nov. 19 at Philadelphia 76ers

The game against the Sixers may be the hardest left in the month of November for the Raptors, especially considering the fact that it is on the road. The Sixers beat the Raptors 130-120 in Philadelphia on Nov. 8.

Nov. 21 vs. Washington Wizards

The Wizards, like the Pacers, have just one win on the season. The Raptors will begin a four-game homestand with the Wizards coming to town, giving the team a chance to earn some wins in Toronto.

Nov. 23 vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets, like the Pacers and the Wizards, are also a one-win team to start the season. The Raptors beat the Nets earlier this week at the Barclays Center in a 10-point win despite not having Ochai Agbaji or Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Nov. 24 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Raptors and Cavaliers will meet for a third time this season, this time in Toronto. The Raptors have won the first two meetings in the season series in Cleveland.

Nov. 26 vs. Indiana Pacers

The Pacers appear on the schedule again and are looking like a team trying to get the No. 1 overall pick in a loaded 2026 NBA Draft.

Nov. 29 at Charlotte Hornets

There's another matchup against the Hornets on the horizon, the first of a back-to-back.

Nov. 30 at New York Knicks

The Knicks present a tough challenge, but they aren't at full strength with Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby suffering injuries this week that they may not be fully healed from in two weeks' time.

Overview

The Raptors might not go 9-0 in this stretch, but there's a legitimate chance a long win streak could form and get the team out to an early lead in the Eastern Conference standings. The team cannot get too ahead of itself, but the Raptors have to take advantage of the opportunities in front of them.