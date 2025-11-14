5 numbers to know after Raptors beat Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are victorious after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-113 inside Rocket Arena. The win marks the second time this season that the Raptors have beaten the Cavs on the road.

Here's a look at five numbers to know from the game against the Cavs:

5 - Scottie Barnes' blocks

Barnes was tremendous on both ends of the floor against the Cavaliers. Not only was he two assists shy of a triple-double, but he managed to swat five shots in the air from the Cavs.

Barnes' ability to play on a high level on offence and defence is making him a potential All-Star candidate early in the season. He is playing the best basketball of his career and he is helping the Raptors become a competitive team in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes looks to pass beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin. | David Richard-Imagn Images

28 - Raptors' fast break points

The Raptors got out in transition, outscoring the Cavs 28-6 on the break. This was another statistic where the Raptors were able to win the game.

The Raptors took advantage of the Cavs, who were on the second night of a back-to-back, and torched them with their speed. That's something the Raptors need to lean more into as the season moves forward.

37 - Raptors' assists as a team

The Raptors ranked second in the NBA in assists per game behind the Miami Heat before the contest, but they should be No. 1 after logging 37 dimes as a team.

The Raptors offense does a great job of distributing the ball with all five players on the floor and it is a big reason behind their success so far this season.

38 - Raptors' second quarter points

The Raptors won the game in the second quarter by outscoring the Cavs 38-24. That's where everything changed for the Raptors for the better.

A 9-2 run at the end of the frame put the Raptors up double digits and it was a lead they kept for the rest of the game.

94.1 - Raptors' free throw percentage

The Raptors made 16 of their 17 attempts from the free throw line. While they didn't get to the line as often as the Cavs, who made 21 of 26 shots from the charity stripe, they were able to make it when it counted.

It's the best performance from the free throw line this season and they will need plenty more like this as the year continues.