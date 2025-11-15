Two familiar faces appear on Raptors injury report

The Toronto Raptors are going into their game against the Indiana Pacers to close out their five-game road trip with a pair of players questionable for the matchup.

Rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) and Ochai Agbaji (lumbar strain) are listed as questionable for the game against the Pacers, according to Sportsnet reporter Blake Murphy. The team will also be without Jonathan Mogbo and two-way players Alijah Martin, Chucky Hepburn and A.J. Lawson.

Collin Murray-Boyles still sick

Murray-Boyles missed the team's win against the Cleveland Cavaliers with an illness that he is still battling. The Raptors need him back healthy as soon as possible, but it's tough to tell when he will be able to return.

The Raptors may decide to give him another game to rest before getting back home to face the Charlotte Hornets, but if he's good to go, the team could certainly use his defence against the Pacers, especially when matching up against former Toronto All-Star Pascal Siakam.

"Whatever the over/under is on the number of All-Defense teams Collin Murray-Boyles will make for his career, go ahead and smash the "over," Bleacher Report contributor Dan Favale wrote.

"Exhaustive doesn't even begin to describe the intensity with which he plays. He will bring full-court pressure in a way that blows up possessions before the shot clock gets to 17. When opponents don't wilt underneath his blanketing, he can anchor sets like a big in the middle, but also navigate the perimeter with wing-like mobility and freneticism."

Ochai Agbaji remains injured

Agbaji could miss his third game of the last four for the Raptors as he deals with a lower back strain. The Raptors don't want to rush his injury because it is quite pretentious, but they could use him in a potential "get right" game against the Pacers.

Agbaji has struggled mightily so far this season, averaging just 2.7 points per game. The Raptors need him to step up otherwise he could slowly be phased out of the team's rotation.

In Agbaji's absence, players like the aforementioned Murray-Boyles, Jamison Battle, Jamal Shead and Sandro Mamukelashvili have shined for the Raptors' second unit and they have all made arguments to play over Agbaji. This doesn't mean the team will shut him off the court altogether, but the Raptors could plan for life without him moving forward.

Tipoff between the Raptors and Pacers is set for 7 p.m. ET.

