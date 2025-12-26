What an Ochai Agbaji trade looks like for Raptors

Toronto Raptors wing Ochai Agbaji is approaching free agency this offseason, making him a potential trade target for the team.

Agbaji can become a restricted free agent, but given how tricky that process has become over the years, the Raptors may be better off trading him before the deadline. The Athletic insider Eric Green wrote about what an Agbaji trade would result in for the Raptors.

"If a team is making a move solely to save money, that team usually has to give up a pick to make it happen. That is what made the Celtics getting Anfernee Simons for Jrue Holiday so impressive. Regardless of how good Holiday is, savings drove the Celtics to trade him. That they didn’t have to surrender picks in the process was a nice bonus," Koreen wrote.

"The Raptors shouldn’t expect a return if they deal Agbaji, unless it’s a player making less money than Agbaji. (Even then, the Raptors might have to attach a pick, depending on the players and contracts involved.) Any tax-ducking move the Raptors make is likely to cost them a second-round pick. Agbaji will be a restricted free agent following the season if his team offers him an $8.9 million qualifying offer, and an unrestricted free agent otherwise."

Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji looks to shoot the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Raptors could trade Agbaji in coming weeks

Agbaji's situation is tricky because he has been helpful for the team in replacing RJ Barrett in the lineup. Barrett will be back soon, and if he is, that would take away some of Agbaji's value for the Raptors, making him more likely to be traded.

If the Raptors are trading Agbaji, it's not because of his talent. It's simply because the team is looking to save some money. At that point, would it even be worth trading Agbaji, who has been a constant rotation player for the team?

The Raptors would have to get an upgrade for Agbaji if they wanted to make the deal worthwhile for them. However, it will be very hard for the Raptors to get that on the open market when his value is where it's at.

Agbaji and the Raptors are back in action tonight as they take on the Washington Wizards. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports, Monumental Sports Network, or stream it on NBA League Pass.

