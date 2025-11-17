Two Raptors forwards could return off of injury report vs. Hornets

The Toronto Raptors are going into their game against the Charlotte Hornets with a pair of entries on the injury report.

The team has dealt with a couple nicks and bruises throughout the season, but luckily nothing that has been deemed too serious or long-term. Here's a look at what the Raptors' injury report looks like going into their game against the Hornets:

Ochai Agbaji

Agbaji could miss his fourth straight game and fifth out of his last six with a back injury. His back strain has been an issue over the past week or so, but the team should be trying to ensure that he is good to go for the long run.

The Raptors have made it work without Agbaji, winning each of the three games he has missed. This doesn't mean the team isn't missing Agbaji, but rather that players are stepping up in his absence.

The Raptors have one of the best bench units in the NBA, which includes Agbaji, so the team hopes he can get back healthy soon. The fact that he is being listed as questionable instead of out is a sign that he could be back on the court very soon.

Ochai Agbaji brings the ball up court during the game between the Mavericks and the Raptors. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jamison Battle

Battle was a late scratch for the team's game against the Indiana Pacers with a knee injury, which appears to have lingered over the past couple of days.

According to Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange, Battle had a "minor flare up" with his knee injury on Saturday before the Pacers game, so it's a sign that the team was just showing some form of precaution.

In 10 appearances so far this season, Battle is averaging 4.1 points per game while playing in just 7.3 minutes per contest. On Oct. 31 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Battle scored 20 points on 7 of 7 from the field, six of which were 3-pointers.

Since then, Battle has only scored seven points across five games. Battle has proven this season that he can pop off in the scoring department at any moment, so he is someone to look out for if he is healthy and ready to go for the Raptors.

Hornets Injuries

The Hornets are ruling out rookie guard Liam McNeeley (illness), power forward Grant Williams (knee), shooting guard Josh Green (shoulder) and former No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller, who is returning to on-court activities after a shoulder injury, but won't play against the Raptors.

