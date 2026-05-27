The Toronto Raptors are two and a half years removed from a trade that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

While it has appeared to be a fair trade since its inception on December 30, 2023, the Knicks may have taken an edge after advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. This begs the question: were the Raptors wrong for making this trade?

Even though the Knicks are benefiting from the trade more than the Raptors are, this should still be viewed as a win/win deal for both sides.

Knicks Trade With Raptors Leads to Finals Appearance

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby controls the ball against Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anunoby has been a key part of the Knicks' success ever since he arrived in New York. The grit and grind through three playoff runs is paying off in a big way now that the Knicks are in the NBA Finals, just four wins away from their first championship since 1973.

Since arriving in New York, Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He was also named to the All-Defensive Second Team this past season, which is a feat he matched back in 2023, his final full season with the Raptors.

Anunoby is in the prime of his career and is reaching new heights with the Knicks, making the trade slant in New York's favour.

Why Raptors Shouldn't Regret Trade

Even though Anunoby is accomplishing what he once was able to do with the Raptors back in 2019, this isn't a trade Toronto should look back with regret.

When the Raptors made the deal, they were in the middle of what would be a 25-win season, far from ready for a run back to the top of the Eastern Conference. The move gave the Raptors a chance to start fresh with two proper building blocks in Quickley and Barrett, both of whom have also played the best basketball of their careers in Toronto.

While the Raptors could have stuck things out with Anunoby, Toronto got high value for him and swapped out what they wanted in the present for what they needed in the future.

The Bottom Line

This is still a win-win trade, no matter how you slice it. The Knicks might be benefiting more and are a bigger winner, but just because the Knicks are celebrating more success after the trade doesn't make the Raptors a loser.

The Raptors have a chance to experience far more success with Barrett and Quickley than the Knicks are already having with Anunoby. It's still unclear whether New York got the better end of the trade, but the Knicks are certainly thanking their lucky stars they made this deal with the Raptors.

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