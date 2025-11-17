How to watch Hornets vs. Raptors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are returning home for a matchup against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.

After a five-game road trip where the team went 4-1, the Raptors are back in Toronto hoping to keep the good times rolling. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Monday, November 17

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Hornets vs. Raptors on?

Hornets vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Hornets vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Hornets injury report

• SG Liam McNeeley (OUT - illness)

• PF Grant Williams (OUT - knee)

• SG Josh Green (OUT - shoulder)

• SF Brandon Miller (OUT - shoulder)

Raptors injury report

• SG Ochai Agbaji (QUESTIONABLE - back)

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. passes against Toronto Raptors guard A.J. Lawson. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Hornets vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors are hoping to keep their winning streak alive with a game against the Hornets. The team has won three straight after beating the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers on the road.

The Raptors are sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference thanks to a top-10 offence and an above-average defence that are complementing each other very well. The only teams ahead of them in the Eastern Conference standings are the Atlanta Hawks, the aforementioned Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons, who are the only squad with double-digit wins in the conference.

A win against the Hornets could put the Raptors one step closer to that club, but Charlotte isn't a team that can be overlooked. The Hornets took Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to overtime in the NBA Cup and held the Oklahoma City Thunder to 109 points.

The Hornets will be coming to Toronto hoping to snap their losing streak and the Raptors will have to do their best to try and prevent their steal. The Raptors should win the game based on their recent success, but they cannot get too cocky, otherwise they could be hit with a very brutal reality check.