How Raptors Are Responding to Trade Deadline Rumors

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Toronto Raptors are just a few days away from the NBA trade deadline, and that could naturally raise some tension in the locker room.

Several players have been dealt in the middle of the season before on the Raptors roster, including forward Brandon Ingram who was traded to the Raptors around this time a year ago. Ingram spoke about how the Raptors are attacking the trade deadline as players and what it means to be traded around the deadline.

“Just play basketball. It is always great being wanted by someone so there are 30 teams in the league, and we are all living the dream to play basketball every single day. So, let’s get up the next morning, go play basketball, and try and be your best self and everything else will take care of itself," Ingram said.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram is guarded by Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Raptors Staying Focused Amidst Trade Deadline

It's an uneasy time for many players around the league as the future is truly unknown. The activity from all 30 teams over the next several days could go rampant, leaving many players' futures up in the air.

To people who follow the league, trades may just be names going to different rosters, but for players in the NBA, their entire livelihoods are changed, families are uprooted, and it can affect how teams play on the court. All 30 teams have to go through this in the league, so it is definitely a tough time for players in the NBA.

That being said, the trade deadline gives players little to zero control. They don't know where they will be playing by the end of it, and while many assume they will be exactly where they are, there's a tiny bit of doubt around everyone's situation.

With the lack of control, players like Ingram are advising his teammates to run business as usual as much as possible. During this time, games are being played that will affect where the team ends up in the standings, and based on where the Raptors are, it could mean a whole lot, possibly even the difference between hosting a first-round playoff series or having to start out the postseason on the road.

Therefore, the Raptors have to stay focused on the task at hand. Otherwise, it could have major consequences down the line as the Raptors try to break their postseason drought.

