Why Raptors need RJ Barrett back soon from injury

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett remains on the sidelines with the knee sprain that he suffered on Nov. 23.

Since Barrett's injury, the Raptors are 4-3, a far cry from their 12-5 record they had before he went down. Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey explains why the Raptors need Barrett back soon.

"The Toronto Raptors are 1-3 in their last four, but two of those losses came against the New York Knicks (on the road) and Los Angeles Lakers. And RJ Barrett has missed this entire stretch," Bailey wrote.

"When he, Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett are all available, the Raptors bring a combination of length and athleticism on both ends of the floor that's tough to top."

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett and forward Scottie Barnes react after a score against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Barrett's absence hurting Raptors

The Raptors could benefit from Barrett's return, but while he remains out, the team will count on Scottie Barnes to shoulder most of the load. Barnes has been incredible in his fifth NBA season and is clearly the Raptors' best player.

The biggest change to Barnes' game has been his defence, and he's emerging as a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

"With Barnes, specifically, the physical tools and wide-ranging skill set are finally coming together in a way that could eventually generate some All-NBA buzz," Bailey wrote.

"He's piloting the defense and often doing the same on the other end, while shooting 41.5 percent from deep. And right now, no one in the league matches or exceeds each of his averages for assists (5.2), blocks (1.7), threes (1.5) and steals (1.4) per game."

While Barnes has been great, the Raptors would be far better with Barrett also on the floor with him. Barrett gives the Raptors another offensive threat on the floor that teams need to pay attention to.

In order for the Raptors to get back on track, they need all of their key players, especially Barrett. At the same time, the Raptors need Barrett healthy for the long haul, especially if they are going to make a playoff run this season for the first time in four years.

Therefore, the Raptors need to play it safe with Barrett to ensure that he is going to be good to go for many months to come.

With Barrett on the sidelines, the Raptors will take on the second half of their homestand, where they will face the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks in an NBA Cup Quarterfinal match.

