What's the secret behind Raptors' winning streak?

The Toronto Raptors are winners of eight straight games, but they aren't putting too much pressure on themselves.

Raptors forward Brandon Ingram shared the team's mindset as they continue to win basketball games.

“I think it’s more enjoying the process. I don’t think one person in the locker room has talked about the streak,” Ingram said via Wolstat. "Take it by day. Every day is an opportunity to get better. Just worry about the next opponent.

“Of course it’s a good feeling. We know we’ve got to continue to do it so we can keep it going.”

Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes drives to the net against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Win streak has Raptors riding high

The Raptors have taken advantage of an easier schedule with this win streak, but they aren't even focused on that. They are looking at things one game at a time, which is what Jamal Shead gave some insight towards.

“Same way we didn’t get swept up in the losing last year,” Shead said via Wolstat. “I think we just stay one game at a time. Stay positive with each other, and keep the message the same. It’s about winning. It’s about playing hard. It’s about doing all the right things to try to put us in position to win.”

“Everybody’s bought in. I think everybody on the team is selfless. We just want to win. Whatever it takes, I think everybody is brought into what we’re doing. Nobody has an ego on the floor, off the floor. Really good at communicating in real time and talking about the game.”

The good thing for the Raptors starting off the season hot is that it builds confidence for the future. It's contributing to a positive energy that the Raptors can carry throughout the rest of the season.

“We’re having a lot of fun, yeah,” Jakob Poeltl said via Wolstat. “Obviously, winning’s always more fun than losing. We have good chemistry this year, but we’ve had good chemistry, throughout the past couple years, so I feel like the vibe in the locker rooms kind of stayed the same.

“But obviously, the winning is improving on those kind of things.”

The Raptors will look to keep their win streak alive when they take on former Toronto great Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

