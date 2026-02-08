Raptors' Second Half Comeback Leads to Blowout Win vs. Pacers

The Toronto Raptors stay in the win column after beating the Indiana Pacers 122-104 inside Scotiabank Arena.

The win gives the Raptors a season series sweep over the Pacers after beating them four times during the regular season. While the Raptors trailed at halftime, they had a massive third quarter that put them ahead by double digits and allowed them to cruise in the fourth quarter.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram dribbles against Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Raptors' Strong Second Half Leads to Win vs. Pacers

The Raptors were led by Scottie Barnes, who scored 25 points on 12-of-20 shooting while grabbing 14 rebounds. RJ Barrett had 20 points of his own, while Immanuel Quickley and Brandon Ingram had 13 points apiece.

Sandro Mamukelashvili continued his strong performance with 17 points off the bench, while the newest Raptors player, Trayce Jackson-Davis, had a double-double in his debut with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pacers had six players in double figures of their own as Pascal Siakam led the way with 18 points. Jay Huff had 15 points and Andrew Nembhard scored 10. Jarace Walker dropped 13 off the bench as Ben Sheppard pitched in 12. Veteran point guard T.J. McConnell posted 10 points as well.

The main bludgeon on the game for the Raptors came with rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who played in eight minutes before exiting the game with a thumb injury that has given him problems in the past. Murray-Boyles has missed time throughout the season with this ailment, so the Raptors are being extra cautious when it comes to the injury.

It's possible that the Raptors are going to want Murray-Boyles to sit for a little while longer in order to make sure this fully heals, so that it does not become an issue later down the line.

The win gives the Raptors 32 for the season and puts them 10 games over .500. It's a big accomplishment for the Raptors as they move one game closer to the All-Star break. Their next matchup is a big one, so they are going to need the two days of rest in order to be as ready as possible for welcoming the first-place team in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons.

Tip-off between the Pistons and Raptors is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

