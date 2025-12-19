Why Brandon Ingram chose trade to Raptors

It's been a little more than 10 months since the Toronto Raptors acquired All-Star forward Brandon Ingram in a big blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ingram was in need of a change in his career, and he had the opportunity to forge his own path and decide where he wanted to play next. Ingram spoke in an interview with HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto about why he chose the Raptors as his next destination.

"I knew it was going to be a fresh start. I didn’t actually watch the team that much. I knew I wanted to be somewhere new and get a fresh start. When I first got here, they played really hard and had high-character guys around, which made me more intrigued in the process," Ingram said via Scotto.

"I told myself whoever wanted me, that I was going to be content in being there. Around the trade deadline, I heard two or three teams, and I picked the best choice where I knew I was going to get a fresh start."

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Norman Powell. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ingram gives Raptors chance to become a contender

Ingram's decision to join the Raptors has paid off to start. Ingram signed a three-year, $120 million extension with the Raptors upon his trade to the team, which includes a player option for the 2027-28 campaign.

If Ingram continues to play at the level that he has in the first part of his first full season with the Raptors, he could opt out of his deal and renegotiate a contract that could pay him even more than what he's currently making.

Ingram has proven that he is someone that can take the Raptors to the next level. Ingram and Scottie Barnes can form a dynamic duo in the frontcourt that could challenge some of the best in the Eastern Conference. It's a winning formula for the Raptors, if they follow it.

While the Raptors will need more than just Ingram and Barnes to become a true Finals contender, adding Ingram and having him play as well as he has is a major step in the right direction.

Ingram and the Raptors are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Boston Celtics. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

