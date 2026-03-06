Why Darko Rajakovic Thinks Raptors Lost vs. Timberwolves

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic is disappointed after the team's most recent loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the team showed flashes against the Wolves, especially in the first half, it wasn't enough to pull out the win.

"You've got to execute one possession at a time. Sometimes, when you miss a shot, it gives the other team the opportunity to run and to score a transition," Rajakovic said postgame.

"Next time down the floor again, make sure that you're taking better shots and that you're getting to the better possessions. You gotta take care of the ball, and that was kind of like that game there anytime. We put our guard down, and they were able to run and score easy. Also, they gave them really good shooting nights on the three-point line as well.

Raptors Struggle in Loss vs. Wolves

Rajakovic was impressed with how the Raptors played in the first half, but they weren't able to play up to their standard for a full 48 minutes throughout the game.

"I think we turned them over quite a bit in the first half. We did not do a good enough job in the second half in regard to that," Rajakovic said.

"In the first half, we had our chances, our opportunities, but we also turned the ball over and allowed them to score 13 points off of our turnovers. Taking care of the ball was a big part of that. The quality of shots they were getting, we had moments that it looked really good, and maybe we had a lot of moments that we were going to do much better. "

In order to beat teams like the Wolves, the Raptors have to play at the peak of their powers. They simply didn't have enough consistency. Perhaps that level of play would have been enough to beat lesser teams in the NBA, but the Wolves are among the league's elite, and the Raptors need to make fewer mistakes in order to beat a team like that when it comes to the playoffs.

The Raptors are back in action on Sunday when they take on Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.