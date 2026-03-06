One Bright Spot For Raptors in Timberwolves Game

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett has been through ups and downs throughout the season, but he is approaching a peak rather than a valley after his performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Barrett had one of his best offensive performances of the season in the team's 115-107 loss against the Timberwolves, scoring 25 points on 9 of 14 shooting with a season-high four 3-pointers. Barrett spoke about how he is feeling after the game.

"I'm having a good stretch right now, starting to definitely feel better, trying to feel healthy again, so just trying to continue to stay humble and continue to do the work," Barrett said postgame.

RJ Barrett Breaking Through For Raptors

Barrett is not the only one noticing a change in his game. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic also pointed out how he is making improvements.

"He is getting back, he's in condition, he's finding the rhythm, so he's playing much better there. Our team is built that way that we need literally every single player to contribute to us," Rajakovic said of Barrett.

Barrett has dealt with injuries throughout the year, so it is comforting for the Raptors to see him healthy going into the home stretch of the season. The Raptors have been better with Barrett on the court as opposed to off of it this season, going 23-15 when he plays and 12-12 when he does not.

Barrett hopes he can help make a difference with the Raptors not playing their best basketball of the season since the All-Star break.

"Just gotta find a way, man, find a way. It's our job. It's always our job to come in and make those things happen. I think we'll look at the film, but I think when we play these good teams, something has to change. I think we're working hard," Barrett said.

"I think we have good intentions coming from last year this year. Now, being here, this is the part that we gotta figure out. This is the challenge that we gotta overcome. I'm confident that we will, but something's gotta change and we gotta figure something out."

Barrett and the Raptors are back in action on Sunday when they take on Cooper Flag. The Toronto Raptors tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena.

