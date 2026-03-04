Raptors Have Growing Pains After Loss vs. Knicks

The Toronto Raptors' loss against the New York Knicks is disappointing, especially because it's clear that the team can play better.

The Raptors have found themselves in spots during the season where they wilt against superior talent. It's frustrating to see, but there's reason to believe that this is just part of the growing pains the team needs to go through. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes the Raptors are still developing.

"This is, admittedly, not the most comfortable way to describe a rather costly core. But when so much of this roster is either just entering or still approaching its prime, it's not a damning description," Buckley wrote.

"The franchise has laid the foundation. Now, it's waiting for the cement to dry. There are some identity hallmarks like disruptive length and relentlessness. There are also unanswered questions regarding whether there's enough scoring and spacing to win a playoff series.

"Toronto is pretty clearly good, but can it be better than that? As long as the club is progressing and not plateauing, it's possible to have hope."

Raptors Still a Work in Progress

Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes dribbles against the New York Knicks. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

There is nothing wrong with the Raptors' current pace because they have come a very long way from where they were a year or two ago. The Raptors can still be seen as an underperforming team, but it's partially because the first half of the season set the squad up for such high expectations.

The Raptors can still meet those high expectations, but as we learn more about the team through the games they play, it appears that they are very much right in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The team is currently in fifth place, and they have some cushion between fourth and sixth place. The Raptors are currently three games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and two games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers.

There could be some shuffling going around in the final 20 or so games of the season, but now that the team has been through three quarters of the year, it's clear that this just may be who they are: a good team that still has some growing to do until they can be great.

The Raptors will test themselves again when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET inside the Target Center. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.