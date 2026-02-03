5 Biggest Deadline Trades in Raptors History

The Toronto Raptors are approaching trade deadline week with some optimism and a chance to improve the team going into the home stretch of the season.

Throughout the three decades of franchise history, the Raptors have been busy at the deadline and have often used it as a way to make some of the biggest trades in franchise history. Here is a look at five deadline deals the team has made over the course of their history.

Mark Jackson, 2001

The first major Raptors deadline deal came in 2001 when veteran point guard Marc Gasol and Muggsy Bogues were traded to the New York Knicks for Chris Childs and a future first-round pick. While the Raptors beat the Knicks in the playoffs later that season, the team fell short in the second round to Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Raptors fans have often thought, "What if this trade had not happened?" and wondered if Jackson could have helped the team get further in the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson talks to official Joe Crawford. | Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Marc Gasol, 2019

In 2019, the Raptors needed one more piece to the puzzle after acquiring Kawhi Leonard over the summer. The team settled on All-Star centre Marc Gasol, who was acquired in a deal that sent C.J. Miles, Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, and a second-round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The deal paid off for the Raptors as they ended up hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy just over four months later. It remains the only championship in Raptors history.

Norman Powell, 2021

Norman Powell was one of the role players on that 2019 championship team that saw more action in the years after with Kawhi Leonard no longer on the team. The year after the championship, Powell's scoring average nearly doubled. And he became a hot commodity for teams at the trade deadline when Toronto was no longer a Finals contender.

The Raptors ultimately found a trade partner with the Portland Trail Blazers who sent Rodney Hood and Gary Trent Jr. to Toronto for Powell. The deal ended up as a net-negative for the Raptors as Powell would grow as a player and become an All-Star in 2026 with the Miami Heat.

Jakob Poeltl, 2023

The Raptors selected Jakob Poeltl with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, but sent him to the San Antonio Spurs two years later in the deal that brought Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors. Poeltl spent five seasons with the Spurs before the trade deadline came about in 2023, when the Raptors were able to reacquire their former lottery pick.

Poeltl is now the starting center for the Raptors, but he has been struggling with back injuries all year long. The hope is that he can return at some point, but there is currently no timetable for him to come back this season.

Brandon Ingram, 2025

The Raptors continue their aggressive nature at the deadline last year by acquiring Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2031 second-round pick. Ingram did not play for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign, but he has bounced back in a major way for the Raptors this season.

Ingram is averaging 21.9 points per game for the Raptors and even flirted with some All-Star consideration. While he ultimately ended up falling short of that goal, he is still the leading scorer for a Raptors team that could be trending towards a deep playoff run this season. So far, the Raptors have been declared the winners of the trade.

