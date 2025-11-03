Why RJ Barrett may be reaching his prime for Raptors
Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett is in his second full season with the team and he's currently in one of the best stretches of his career.
Through the team's first seven games, Barrett is averaging 20.4 points per game while making 56 percent of his shots and over 37 percent from distance. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic recognizes the hard work Barrett has poured in, which is coming out strong to start the season.
“I mean, he did put in a lot of work this summer. I do think that he's a better shooter from the three-point line and that he's taking really good threes as well,” Rajakovic said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “He's not forcing anything that's coming off the dribble or taking some tough shots.
“And, also, his teammates are doing a really good job. He has such a good feel to get in the right spot of the court, to get in the open window, and his teammates are doing a really good job of moving the ball and finding him open, so that's great.”
Barrett coming in clutch for Raptors
A fresh start could be all players need sometimes to break through and Barrett is figuring that out early in the season. He credits his experience in the league with helping him get past the mental aspect of the game.
“That’s experience, for sure,” Barrett said via Grange.
“I think earlier on in my career, I would have had a hard time playing in this lineup, not being mature, stuff like that. Now being here, it’s Year 7 (of his career), being older, having some experiences, now it’s really about the team winning. How you can help the team win is by how you can adapt to how the team is playing. It’s not necessarily just what you do or what you want to do. It’s what the team needs.”
As the Raptors try to take the next step towards reaching the playoffs, Barrett has to be a big part of that solution with the roster currently constructed as it is. The Mississauga, Ont. native is ready to do what it takes to help the Raptors get back to where they want to be.
“I'm up to the challenge,” Barrett said via Grange. “I mean, whatever they're trying to ask me, I try to do 100 per cent every night. I'm just really putting my heart into this.”
Barrett and the Raptors are getting ready for their next game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.