Raptors named possible landing spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Toronto Raptors and the rest of the NBA are reacting to the report of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly requesting a trade ahead of February's deadline.

Charania reported that Antetokounmpo and his agent would discuss in the coming weeks whether or not to seek a trade with the Bucks currently under .500. PFSN writer Brandon Austin suggested the Raptors as a potential landing spot for Antetokounmpo.

"Toronto has already proven it can compete with some of the best in the league. However, this squad lacks a true superstar, and Antetokounmpo would undoubtedly provide that. With the East wide open, the Raptors should strongly consider a move if Milwaukee is open to trading the 9-time All-NBA selection," Austin wrote.

"Toronto would have to give up some young players for the Bucks to consider an offer. A package built around Barrett and future first-round picks would be a good start. The Raptors also have recent first-rounders in Collin Murray-Boyles, Gradey Dick, and Ja’Kobe Walter, who could give the Bucks promising young talent in return for the face of the franchise.

"Adding a proven winner like Antetokounmpo to a team of young players hungry for the playoffs could be a perfect match."

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball as Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton looks on | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Raptors could be Giannis Antetokounmpo's next team

There are still a lot of factors that have to go Toronto's way in order for Antetokounmpo to become the Raptors' next superstar.

Firstly, Giannis has to be willing to be traded. This is the biggest obstacle, but it looks more promising now than it has during his entire career. The Bucks are struggling and Antetokounmpo wants to win. As of right now, the Raptors offer a better chance to do that than the Bucks do.

Secondly, he has to want to be traded to the Raptors. Antetokounmpo has been linked to the New York Knicks in the past, so that could be his preferred destination. That being said, the Bucks front office will be trading Antetokounmpo if he's dealt and they may prefer a Raptors trade package than a Knicks one that likely won't feature many, if any, first-round picks.

New York traded five future first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in June 2024 for Mikal Bridges, so the Knicks might not have the best set of assets.

Ultimately, a Giannis trade still has a number of hoops to go through, but the Raptors should prepare to negotiate just in case.