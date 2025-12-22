Young Raptors guard could be on trade block

The Toronto Raptors are in an interesting position as the trade deadline inches closer.

The team is sitting above .500 at 17-13 through 30 games, but there are concerns about whether or not the team has the potential to truly make a difference in the Eastern Conference this season. If they decide to be buyers, it could make sense to include second-year guard Ja'Kobe Walter in a trade.

"Having the payroll of a buyer contributes to the Toronto Raptors being classified as one. And they have some interesting stuff to put on the table if they're ready to take a swing," Bleacher Report contributor Dan Favale wrote.

"Ja'Kobe Walter's emergence as an exhaustive defender and someone who doesn't need the ball to impact the offense is game-changing for Toronto. He is both its most important role player and an asset that should pique the attention of any seller."

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter dribbles against the Milwaukee Bucks | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Raptors could look to trade Walter

If the Raptors are going to be buyers, they are going to have to put out intriguing trade chips at some point. A player like Walter could be exactly what rival teams are looking for from the Raptors.

Walter was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft and has shown flashes of being a long-term player in the league. However, the Raptors may not be on the same timeline that Walter is with his development.

The Raptors have a crowded starting lineup with veteran players at each position, so there isn't much of a path for Walter to become a mainstay in the starting lineup. The addition of Brandon Ingram has led Walter to regress in terms of his statistics. After averaging 8.6 points per game last season, that number has shrunk to 5.4.

His minutes have also taken a bit of a dive after playing just over 21 minutes in his rookie season. Walter is barely getting on the court now, just appearing in 16.7 minutes per game.

The Raptors may need to take a swing if they want to truly become one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. Whether that trade is made ahead of the Feb 5 deadline or not, Walter is going to be someone that appears in rumors until he is extended or dealt.

Walter and the Raptors will face off against the Miami Heat in their next game tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Kaseya Center.

