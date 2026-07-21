Who Makes the Rotation? Predicting the Raptors' Top 10 Players if Kawhi Trade Happens

While the Kawhi Leonard trade still remains in limbo as the league investigates the allegations for salary cap circumvention, there are still questions on what a complete Toronto Raptors roster will look like.

Here’s an early look at what head coach Darko Rajakovic is looking at for his 10-man rotation.

Starting PG: Immanuel Quickley

Apr 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors Immanuel Quickley (5) warms ups before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite any rumblings in the rumor mill, the Raptors are looking to roll Immanuel Quickley out in his third season of his five-year, $162.5 million contract. While injuries have played a factor, we haven’t seen the Quickley vision fully come to life yet.

We’ve seen his 3-point percentage take a slight hit last year but his effective field goal percentage climbed to 54.1 per cent last season. We’ll need to see increased consistency from IQ and his ability to set the table as a traditional point guard for Scottie Barnes and Leonard, rather than taking a score-first approach.

Starting SG: RJ Barrett

May 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder (8) during the second half of game seven in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another starter that found himself amongst trade talks, Barrett put together a productive season and proved why the Raptors should be looking to extend him. Even though he only logged 57 games due to a knee injury, he produced his most efficient shooting season since 2022-23. He’ll need to continue to slash and use his physicality to find high-percentage shots this season when called upon.

Starting SF: Kawhi Leonard

Jan 16, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) watches from the bench during a time out against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking past the risks, the injury history, the pending investigation that may just as well go past October and into the regular season, the Raptors need to remain confident that the dust will settle and they will be reunited with Kawhi Leonard.

He’s coming off a career-high 27.9 per cent shooting which landed him his 7th All-NBA selection. It’s an immediate upgrade from Brandon Ingram that puts the Raptors in the conversation for best defence in the league.

Starting PF: Scottie Barnes

May 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) takes jump shots before game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off another productive season that landed him a second All-Star nod, Scottie remains to be the main pillar that the Raptors are building around.

As stout as he is defensively, he continues to show his ability to stuff the stat sheet. If he can continue to expand his range offensively by developing a more consistent 3-point shot and establish himself as the leader of this team, we can start putting him in top-10 conversations, if he isn’t already there.

Starting C: Jakob Poeltl

Apr 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during warm up before game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where things get interesting. While there’s been a fair share of criticism around Poeltl’s production, especially from this last season, you have to consider his pairing with Leonard. He’s still an excellent screener and will run a lot of pick-and-rolls and dribble hand-offs with Leonard. While he may be starting at the 5, he likely won’t be finishing games, much like we saw last year.

Backup PG: Jamal Shead

Apr 29, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest things aside from executing as a great defender has been Jamal Shead’s durability. He played in all 82 games last season, with spot starts when Quickley was down, even in the playoffs. With a squad like the Raptors who have their share of health issues, they’ll need another reliable season from Shead in his third year.

Backup SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

Apr 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter (14) shoots a three point basket during the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Dick out of the picture (in theory) for minutes, Walter has the backup shooting guard spot seemingly to himself. He shot it efficiently from deep at 40.9 per cent last year and will need to keep that up. We’ll likely see an uptick in minutes from him as well as he averaged 20.5 minutes per game last season.

Backup SF: Jamison Battle

Dec 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle (77) dunks for a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a tough one as we’ll give the nod to Jamison Battle since he’s developed trust with coach Darko over his last two seasons. Raptors rookie Allen Graves could very well overtake Battle’s minutes over the course of the season if we see a drop off in his shooting efficiency.

Graves has already proven to be a standout in summer league and looks to be NBA ready. We may see the Raptors ease him into more minutes, like they did with Murray-Boyles last year. But for now, we’ll give the backup small-forward spot to Battle.

Backup PF: Kyle Anderson

Mar 30, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (12) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After bouncing around the league a ton over the last two seasons, ‘Slo Mo’ has found a home in Toronto. His usage has gone down, but he brings a veteran presence and can facilitate when called upon. He’s the ‘glue-guy’ type of player that fits the Raptors style of forward and should see some minutes to start. If they decide to reallocate his minutes, it’ll likely also be Graves to immediately benefit.

Backup C: Collin Murray-Boyles

Apr 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If we see Poeltl go down with injury, Collin Murray-Boyles will slot into the starting center position. CMB started in 22 of his 57 games played in the regular season. It was the playoffs where we saw Murray-Boyles emerge, as we saw him log 27.3 minutes per game where Poeltl’s minutes slipped to 19.1 per game. Look for CMB to take a big leap in his second year, especially in lineups featuring Leonard and Barnes.

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